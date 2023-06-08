Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

