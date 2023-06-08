Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

