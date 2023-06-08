Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

