Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,921,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,772,831 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $749,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

