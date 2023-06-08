Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,784 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

