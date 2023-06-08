Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.