Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $117,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 22,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 10,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

