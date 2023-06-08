AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

AMC stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.83.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,860,545 shares of company stock worth $108,939,925. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

