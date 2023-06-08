American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,158 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 562,140 shares of company stock worth $10,376,718. 35.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

AAT opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

