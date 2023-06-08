American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.