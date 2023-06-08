American International Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 890,518.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.