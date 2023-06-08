American International Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Select Medical by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares in the company, valued at $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading

