American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.