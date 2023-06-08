American International Group Inc. Purchases 8,300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $92.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.