American International Group Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,217,111 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

