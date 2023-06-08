American International Group Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1,402.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $92,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $76,452.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $76,452.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,723 shares of company stock valued at $927,259. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

