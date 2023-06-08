American International Group Inc. Sells 2,251 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 695,545 shares of company stock worth $55,761,526. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

