American International Group Inc. Sells 2,454 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

