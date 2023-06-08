American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE OI opened at $22.37 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.