American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after buying an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 2,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 879,899 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,968,000 after acquiring an additional 869,557 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

NWL stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

