Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.80. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $68,659.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 956,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $68,659.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 956,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,919.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,772 shares of company stock valued at $866,448. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

