Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

AMKR opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.74. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,352. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

