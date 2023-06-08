Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

