Analyzing Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Rating) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jammin Java and Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Jammin Java alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.4% of Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jammin Java and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A Coffee -6.77% -18.21% -11.43%

Volatility & Risk

Jammin Java has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jammin Java and Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jammin Java N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Coffee $65.71 million N/A -$3.74 million $0.07 23.76

Jammin Java has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coffee.

Summary

Jammin Java beats Coffee on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jammin Java

(Get Rating)

Jammin Java Corp. operates as a coffee roaster, marketer and distribution company. It provides premium-roasted coffee and teas to grocery retail, online, service/hospitality, office coffee service, and the big box store industry. The firm develops its coffee lines under the Marley Coffee brand. The company was founded by Rohan A. Marley and Shane Whittle on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Coffee

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators. The Private Label Coffee offers coffee roasted, blended, packaged, and sold under the specifications and names of others, including supermarkets that want to have their own brand name on coffee to compete with national brands. The Branded Coffee consists of coffee roasted, blended, packaged and sold under its own proprietary and licensed brand names in different segments of the market. The company offers its products Cafe Caribe, S&W Premium, Cafe Supremo, Premium Roasters, and Via Roma brands. Coffee Holding was founded by Sterling A. Gordon in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Jammin Java Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jammin Java and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.