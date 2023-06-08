Analyzing Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) & Its Competitors

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 58.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.71% 15.29% 4.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1102 2682 2867 112 2.29

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.70%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion $236.31 million 16.56 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $27.95 billion $680.87 million 205.89

Sendas Distribuidora’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora peers beat Sendas Distribuidora on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

