Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,233 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,591,000 after buying an additional 178,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,831,000 after buying an additional 166,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

AR stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

