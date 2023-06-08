Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,182,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.13 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $80,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,137,053.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $80,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,137,053.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,029 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,925. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

