Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,874,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,779,544,000 after purchasing an additional 698,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

