Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.48

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and traded as high as $42.45. Arcadis shares last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 1,596 shares changing hands.

Arcadis Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV is a design and consultancy firm, which engages in the provision of consultancy, design, engineering, and management services. It operates through the following segments: Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligency. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

