Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63,417 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

