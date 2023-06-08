ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 483.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,634,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after buying an additional 2,435,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 455,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

ARR opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $997.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

