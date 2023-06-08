Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 10,091 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $30,000. Motco grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $32.42 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $45.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

