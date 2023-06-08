Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 11,367 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

