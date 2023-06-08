Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,753 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

