Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Recommended Stories

