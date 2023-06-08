Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

