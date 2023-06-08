Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 9,751 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

CGW stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

