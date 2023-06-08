Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

