Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $863,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $186.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $197.71. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

