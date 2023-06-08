Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,848 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Enviva by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enviva by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 227,000 shares of company stock worth $2,131,610. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enviva Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of EVA opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.