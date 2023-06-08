Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

