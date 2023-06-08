Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,252,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 314,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 194,759 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

