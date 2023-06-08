Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

PWB stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $614.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.