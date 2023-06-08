Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,217 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CION Investment by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 96,876 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 148,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
CION Investment Price Performance
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 715.79%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 15,715 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Further Reading
