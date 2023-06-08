Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 131,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

