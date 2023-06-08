Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,115. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

NYSE AJG opened at $204.13 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $219.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

