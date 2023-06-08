Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 466.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 344,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 283,478 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.22 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -116.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

