Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

