Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 13,053 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,981,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

ACWX stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.