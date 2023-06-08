Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 205,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 599,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,568,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

